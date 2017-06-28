16 convicted in huge Hampton Roads drug and gun sting operation

NORFOLK, Va. – A total of 16 people have been convicted in the four months since dozens were arrested in a huge drug and gun sting operation in Hampton Roads.

Operation Riptide involved over 150 law enforcement agents and officers. The operation started in the Fall of 2016 and a massive takedown occurred on March 1, 2017.

More than 30 individuals throughout Hampton Roads were identified as illegally selling firearms, heroin and/or other drugs.

During the operation, over 50 firearms, including at least three assault rifles, two sawed-off shotguns, and 47 handguns, were recovered. Authorities say 18 of those guns had obliterated serial numbers or were stolen.

Also recovered were over 170 grams of heroin, 65 grams of powder cocaine, 290 grams of crack cocaine, and a bulletproof vest.

The convicted individuals include:

Darryl Moore, aka “Little Darryl,” 28-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty March 16 to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Kejuan Dante Perry, aka “KP,” 25-years-old, Chesapeake – Pleaded guilty March 21 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maurice Owen Johnson, aka “Dink,” 28-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty March 22 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Leonard Lee Brickhouse, aka “Leo Brixx,” 24-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty March 29 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Evrick Speight, aka “P,” 23-years-old, Virginia Beach – Pleaded guilty April 5 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Jason Gilliard, aka “Hoodro Wilson,” 32-years-old, Virginia Beach – Pleaded guilty April 10 to Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Lamare Pierre Jordan, aka “L,” 30-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty April 11 to Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

James Andre Martin, aka “Big Buff,” 44-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty April 10 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Keone Devon Perry, 23-years-old, Chesapeake – Pleaded guilty April 10 to Transfer of Firearm to Prohibited Person

Carl Lee Walton, aka “CJ,” 22-years-old, Virginia Beach – Pleaded guilty April 11 to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Demetrius Lamont Davis, aka “Meat,” 39-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty April 26 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

James Curtis Lamb, 28-years-old, Chesapeake – Pleaded guilty May 2 to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Adrean Lamont Hall, 25-years-old, Virginia Beach – Pleaded guilty May 15 to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

James Edward Hill, 43-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty May 18 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Joseph Maurice Dobey, 38-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty May 30 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Michael Ovall Jackson, 34-years-old, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty June 28 to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 28 Grams or More of Cocaine Base

