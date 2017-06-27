William & Mary camp brings three of NFL’s top 10 players to Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Monday, Antonio Brown (number four), Ezekiel Elliott (No. 7) and Matt Ryan (No. 10) were revealed as three of the top 10 players on the NFL’s list of Top 100 Players of 2017 as voted on by their peers.

Tuesday, they’ll be in attendance at the premier summer football camp in the state of the Virginia.

The 24th Nike Colonial All Pro Football Camp, hosted by The College of William & Mary, provides instruction from pros like Brown, Elliott and Ryan as well as William and Mary football coaches.

The camp is applicable for boys ages 8 years old through rising high school seniors. The list of former guest instructors includes Peyton Manning, Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Andrew Luck, Marcus Mariota, Richard Sherman, Tim Tebow, Victor Cruz, Wes Welker, Larry Fitzgerald, Troy Polamalu, Ndamukong Suh, Luke Kuechly, LaDainian Tomlinson, Brian Urlacher, Jerome Bettis, Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner, Bruce Smith and many others. These greats, along with Tribe head football coach Jimmye Laycock and his staff, make for a memorable and instructive camp experience for young players.