Virginia ranked among top states with rural road fatalities

SUFFOLK, Va. – Virginia is ranked 11th in the country with a high rate of rural road fatalities, according to a report from TRIP, a national transportation research group.

The group released a study Tuesday noting the top 25 states with this issue.

The study found that Virginia has 2.46 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel on rural roads.

According to TRIP, these roadways have a higher fatalities rate than all other roads in the state, such as the interstates.

They say the country’s rural transportation system is in need of repairs and modernization to support economic growth.

Here in Virginia, they found that 20 percent of the state’s rural roads are in poor condition and 24 percent rated with a mediocre condition.

Virginia is ranked 14th among the 25 regarding its road conditions.

“The TRIP report finds that the U.S. needs to implement transportation improvements that will improve rural transportation connectivity, safety and conditions to provide the nation’s small communities and rural areas with safe and efficient access to support quality of life and enhance economic productivity,” the report stated.

South Carolina was ranked 1st for fatalities, Colorado was ranked 25th.