Virginia Beach makes list of worst drivers by city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’re in Virginia Beach, watch where you’re going! The resort city ranked 12th on the list of the worst drivers by city.

Insurance company QuoteWizard used two million driver data points to determine which of America’s 75 most populous metro city areas have the best and worst drivers.

They sampled stats from incidents reported on their website in 2016, including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations, like running a red light or using a cell phone while driving.

Here are the top 15 worst drivers by city:

Ranking (Worst) City 1 Sacramento, CA 2 Salt Lake City, UT 3 Riverside, CA 4 Richmond, VA 5 San Diego, CA 6 Los Angeles, CA 7 Columbus, OH 8 Omaha, NE 9 Denver, CO 10 Bakersfield, CA 11 Portland, OR 12 Virginia Beach, VA 13 Bay Area, CA 14 Charlotte, NC 15 Fresno, CA

