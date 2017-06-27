× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler today with a few showers

More clouds and a few showers… A cold front will approach the region this afternoon but will fall apart before it arrives. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds today, with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers will move in for this afternoon and evening but rain will not be widespread. A thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will only reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunshine will return for Wednesday and highs will return to near 80. Dew point values will remain in the mid 50s, making it feel very pleasant for this time of year. Heat and humidity will build for the end of the week. Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90 for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Dew point values will climb into the 60s and 70s, making it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 80. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave over western Africa will move into the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. Some development of this system is then possible until the weekend when environmental conditions are forecast to be less favorable.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 27th

1951 F1 Tornado: Newport News

