Suffolk Police say people are handing over their debit cards and PIN numbers to suspects committing fraud

SUFFOLK, Va. – The police department is warning people about potential fraud after reports of people handing over their debit cards and PIN numbers with the promise of free money, according to a department spokesperson.

Police are trying to track down three people they say are convincing others to provide their debit cards and PIN numbers. The three then deposit fraudulent checks into accounts before making withdrawals, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the three to give them a call.