People Taking Action: Local father walks away from 9-to-5 job to take action in community!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Fun times are frequent at the Boys and Girls Club off Rosemont Road thanks to Myron Campbell a father of three.

Campbell recently organized an event which had a variety of physical activities and games---but there was also an emphasis on reading.

It's all part of Campbell's mission of his new non-profit, Differences Foundation which focuses on youth initiatives such as life skills, which is mentoring, volunteering, financial literacy, reading literacy, healthy living.

Campbell had a nine-to-five job for about 20 years, but he decided to step away from all of that because he felt it was time to do something for the kids in the community.

His wife Glenda Campbell remembers when he made that a decision a while back, "So when he called me at work and said 'Hey I want to walk away and do this.' I was like ok-- go for it, like we'll see what happens. And thankfully God has been leading the way and we've just been following."

It wasn't an overnight decision---Myron says he's been laying the foundation for a few years, but now he can focus on this full time....which Debbie McGauhey at the Rosemont Boys and Girls Club is delighted to hear.

Mron does a lot of volunteering at the club and Debbie appreciates his help, "We need more people like Myron who cares about kids,because it takes a village to raise at least one child, so when you have 200 you need as many villagers as you can get."

Myron says he gets enjoyment out of making a difference, "Oh just the excitement of knowing that I was able to impact or engage a child and knowing that whatever I said to them......may down the line encourage them."

For those reasons News 3 presented Myron with a News 3 People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.