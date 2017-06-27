Oscar Meyer reveals new fleet of Wienermobiles

Everyone is familiar with Oscar Meyer’s classic wiener on wheels, the Wienermobile, but now the company has unveiled a new, expanded fleet of wienermobiles!

Joining the original Wienermobile are the Wienermini, WienerRover, Wienercycle and the Wienerdrone.

All of the vehicles in the Wiener Fleet will head to Weiner, Arkansas, bringing hot dogs for the entire town for the ultimate 4th of July celebration!

“As the most iconic brand, we’re going where other hot dogs can’t. We’re committed to getting our new hot dog in everyone’s hands – and going to great lengths to do this. We knew that was a job for more than just our existing Wienermobile,” said head of marketing at Oscar Mayer, Greg Guidotti. “So, we’ve expanded our Oscar Mayer fleet, ensuring every American can taste the new recipe because we believe everyone deserves a better hot dog.”