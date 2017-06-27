16-year-old arrested in connection to bomb threat at Hampton courthouse

HAMPTON, Va. – A 16-year-old Newport News boy has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat to a Hampton courthouse Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m., police were notified of a potential bomb threat for the Hampton Circuit Courthouse, located in the 200 block of North King Street.

Hampton Police Officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The courthouse was evacuated as a precaution.

A sweep of the courthouse was completed and there were no suspicious devices found.

The teenager has been charged with two counts of threatening to bomb and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

“Threatening to Bomb is a class (5) felony which can carry a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 10 years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both,” Hampton Police said.