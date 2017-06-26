Virginia named friendliest place to start online businesses

In a recent report, The Commonwealth of Virginia was named as the number one destination when it comes to starting online businesses.

Frontier Business released their annual report on the top 10 friendliest states for online businesses which gives business owners key information on the state’s economic climate, workforce, technological capabilities and more.

Eleven to thirteen percent of all moves happen during the summer and online business owners can use this report to figure out whether or not they should move.

Virginia ranked number one because it has the highest concentration of technology workers of any state.

The diverse climate of mountain and beaches also make the state an ideal location for business owners.

Click here to see the entire top 10 list and to learn more about the report.