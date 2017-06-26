UVA’s Malcolm Brogdon makes NBA rookie history

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Former Virginia star Malcolm Brogdon was not a first-round pick. Because of that, Malcolm makes history.

Monday, at the NBA’s inaugural league awards ceremony, Brogdon became the first non-first round draft pick (in modern draft era) to be voted NBA Rookie of the Year.

“I think it’s an example for guys that are told they are too short, they are not athletic enough, they are not real point guards, they are not real shooting guards,” Brogdon told reporters after his win. “I just think it’s an important message for people to see, and it can be done. It just takes a lot. It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice and a lot of good decisions.”

Brogdon, voted ACC Player of the Year as a senior for the ‘Hoos, was drafted 36th overall by Milwaukee in last year’s NBA Draft.