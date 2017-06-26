Three animals at The Virginia Zoo celebrate birthdays

NORFOLK, Va. – Three red-headed animals are celebrating their birthdays this week at The Virginia Zoo!

Thomas is a Red panda and his exhibit is in the Asia area of the Zoo. Guests can usually spot Thomas sleeping o the highest branches of his exhibit or eating bamboo.

He is turned four on June 25.

Juno is one of six bongo and she will be celebrating her first birthday June 26. You may recognize Juno because her face is on the membership cards!

The bongo exhibit can be found in the Africa – Okavango Delta area.

The final birthday this week is of an older animal. Schnitz, an orangutan, will be turning 35 on June 27!

He can be found in an indoor enclosure in the Asia area. He can be found napping with his partner under their favorite blankets or searching for snacks left behind by their keepers.

Happy birth day to Thomas, Juno and Schnitz!