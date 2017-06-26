The Norfolk Forum announces speakers for the 2017-2018 season

Norfolk. Va. — The Norfolk Forum has announced its 2017-2018 series of speakers which include:

-Tom Brokaw- Former evening news anchor

-Dianna Nyad- Record-breaking long distance swimmer

-John Brennan- Former CIA director

-Geno Auriemma- Head coach of the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team

The forum series will be held at the Chrysler Hall in Downtown Norfolk starting in September and will stretch through April 2018.

Each season, The Norfolk Forum presents four public figures who help shape American thought and opinion.

After each presentation, the speakers engage the audience in a question and answer session.

For more information on The Norfolk Forum, visit their website at www.thenorfolkforum.org.