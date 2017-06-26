SUPERNATURAL back to back episodes, Thursday 6/29 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Regarding Dean” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

DEAN LOSES HIS MEMORY – Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists Rowena’s (guest star Ruth Connell) help to track down an old world, powerful family of witches after Dean (Jensen Ackles) gets hit by a spell that is rapidly erasing his memory. John Badham directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1211). Original airdate 2/9/2017.

“Stuck in the Middle (with You)” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

RICHARD SPEIGHT JR. DIRECTS – Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) asks Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) for help on a case she’s working but neglects to mention the British Men of Letters are involved. When Mary is double crossed, everything is revealed. Richard Speight Jr directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1212). Original airdate 2/16/2107.