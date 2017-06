“Looking for Mr. Goodbrain, Part 2” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE PART 2 – Liv (Rose McIver) uncovers a shocking truth with far-reaching consequences. A reeling Major (Robert Buckley) looks to the future, and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) gets closure. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) makes a business proposal. Rahul Kohli and Aly Michalka also star. The episode was written by Rob Thomas and directed by Dan Etheridge (#313). Original airdate 6/27/2017.