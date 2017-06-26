Gas prices in Hampton Roads reach lowest for the year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Drivers in Hampton Roads are enjoying low gas prices right before the Independence Day holiday.

The average price for gas in the state of is $2.03, which is 13 cents less than last month and 10 cents less than last year.

According to AAA Tidewater, Hampton Roads current price for gas is $1.99, a 17 cents drop from last month and 11 cents decrease from last year.

The price of gas has fallen for twenty-four consecutive days, in fact today’s national average is three cents cheaper than a week ago and eleven cents cheaper than a month ago.

Record refinery rates, high gasoline, crude inventory, and less-than-favorable demand this year are among the contributing factors causing drop in prices.

Travel officials say the prices should continue to drop throughout the month of July, due to the availability of gas throughout the country.