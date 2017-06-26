× Former Nansemond-Suffolk Academy football player killed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. – A former Nansemond-Suffolk Academy football was gunned down over the weekend.

Raleigh Police said Anthony Lennon was found shot to death near a Bahama Breeze in Raleigh Friday night.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends told News 3 he attended school in Virginia Beach before transferring to NSA to play football.

NSA staff say Lennon attended the school from 2009 to 2011.

They sent us the following statement Monday.

“The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy family is deeply saddened by the death of alumnus Anthony “Domonique” Lennon, who was a member of the Class of 2011. Although he only attended NSA for two years, Domonique was embraced and warmly welcomed by the student body, quickly becoming a beloved member of the NSA community. During his time at NSA, Domonique was a successful student-athlete, who worked tirelessly in the classroom as well as on the field. As quarterback, he led NSA’s 2009 football team to the VISAA Division II state championship and is fondly remembered by all of his teammates. We extend our condolences to Domonique’s family and friends during this time.”

After graduating from NSA, Lennon went on to attend East Carolina University where he was a defensive back.

The university’s athletic departments issued the following statement.

“East Carolina University, the athletics department and Pirate football program are saddened by the tragic passing of Domonique Lennon. He made a positive impact on many people during his time as a student-athlete at ECU and earned the respect of both his teammates and coaches. We extend our condolences to Domonique’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.”

Police have not made any arrests in his death.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.