DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, Wednesday 6/28 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Compromised” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

REVELATIONS — When the Legends trace a timequake to President Reagan’s White House, they are shocked to discover their old enemy Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) is now a Senior Adviser to Reagan. As the team works to uncover what Darhk has up his devious sleeve, Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles with the choice of getting revenge or helping with the team’s larger mission. Thinking that the JSA members could be of help, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) break into the JSA and are surprised at what they find. Meanwhile, Stein (Victor Garber) tries to prevent his younger self from creating an even bigger time Abberation. Franz Drameh, Dominic Purcell and Brandon Routh also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Grainne Godfree (#205). Original airdate 11/10/2016.