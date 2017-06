Chesapeake, Va. — Chesapeake Police are look for a man who stole seafood and steak from a department store.

Officials say this happened in the 2400 block of Chesapeake Square Ring Road on June 2nd.

A picture of the suspect has been captured through surveillance video.

If anybody recognizes this man, or know of his whereabouts call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.