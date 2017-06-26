Aviation Institute of Maintenance welcomes local job seekers to career fair

Chesapeake, Va. — The Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) held a career fair Friday at it’s campus on South Military Highway.

The fair began around 9 A.M. and lasted until 1 P.M.

The event featured a wide range of companies from the aviation industry, those employers lend guidence regarding application processes, and on-site interviews.

Some of the companies in attendance included:

-ExpressJet

– Endeavor Air

-Piedmont Airlines

-Signature Flight Support

Many people were in attendance and some were even able to land jobs on site.