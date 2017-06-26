ARROW, Wednesday 6/28 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Human Target” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DC COMICS’ CHRISTOPHER CHANCE AKA HUMAN TARGET TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — When Tobias Church (guest star Chad L. Coleman) captures and tortures one of Oliver’s new recruits, Oliver must turn to an old friend, Christopher Chance (guest star Wil Traval) AKA the Human Target, for help. Meanwhile, Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) worlds collide when Detective Malone (guest star Tyler Ritter) joins the ACU. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Sarah Tarkoff (#505). Original airdate 11/2/2016.