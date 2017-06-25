Woman sets new world swimming record in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Shirley Loftus-Charley set a new world record in the 200 meter butterfly at the Tide 1st Annual Masters meet.

Loftus-Charley had a time of 3:17:58, setting the record in the 65-69 age group.

It’s the first world record achieved in Hampton Roads’ only outdoor USA Swimming and US Master Swimming certified Olympic size pool.

The pool is a partnership between the City of Virginia Beach, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads and Tide Swimming. It opened in October 2015.

The swim meets are hosted by Tide Swimming. Teams from Virginia and North Carolina were represented at the inaugural meet.

Tide Swimming is a Silver Medal Club which ranks it as one of the top 100 USA Swimming clubs.

Congratulations, Shirley!