Revolutionary War cannon pulled from York River 3D scanned

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Automated Precision Inc. 3D scanned a Revolutionary War cannon pulled from the York River in the 1930s.

The cannon is being scanned to create a mold to make a replica to place along the York River.

The four-pound naval cannon was recovered from the river during a salvage expedition by the National Park Service, The Mariners’ Museum and Newport News Shipbuilding. The operation was conducted to support the 150th celebration of the Battle of Yorktown.

It was originally displaced at the Mariners’ Museum on a replica gun carriage, but it had been in storage for many years.

The cannon was dedicated on May 29, 2006, on display on the Waterfront at Riverwalk Landing in Yorktown. Since its dedication, the protective paint coating covering the cannon started to peel off due to the outdoor elements and the decision to move the cannon back to the museum.

It was then that they decided to move the cannon back to the museum museum and create a replica and place it out on the waterfront instead of the original cannon.