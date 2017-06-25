Powerade 7-on-7 tournament brings out top Virginia talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - For the 2nd straight year, Blazing 7-on-7 teamed up with Powerade at Lake Taylor High School for the Powerade 7-on-7 tournament series. Phoebus won the championship over Freedom High in Loudoun County, Virginia.

27 teams went head to head from around the state of Virginia in aerial-based non-contact games. Tournament director Marcus Kimbrough said the growth this year has them thinking this can become a summer staple in the 757.

"The fans the way that they support their team, is really different here it's at a whole other level." said Kimbrough. "When you have such a great facility as we are playing in at Lake Taylor today, that's one of the things that attracts us here, but also the talent level in Virginia, particularly in the 757."

The tournament series has made stops in Charlotte, and Columbia, South Carolina as well. Kimbrough said they'd like to bring the tournament back to Norfolk again next year.