Portsmouth officers rescue baby raccoon stuck in car wheel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A couple of Portsmouth Police officers came to the rescue of a young raccoon.
On June 16, Officers Sjoberg and Officer Hawes rescued a baby raccoon stuck in a car’s wheel well in the 1500 block of Ward Terrace.
It’s not the first time a Portsmouth Police officer has helped our furry friends.
Officer Saunders recently rescued three baby opossums, while another officer helped reunite a pet pig with its owner.
Way to go, officers!
