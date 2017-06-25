Portsmouth officers rescue baby raccoon stuck in car wheel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A couple of Portsmouth Police officers came to the rescue of a young raccoon.

On June 16, Officers Sjoberg and Officer Hawes rescued a baby raccoon stuck in a car’s wheel well in the 1500 block of Ward Terrace.

It’s not the first time a Portsmouth Police officer has helped our furry friends.

Officer Saunders recently rescued three baby opossums, while another officer helped reunite a pet pig with its owner.

Way to go, officers!

RELATED:

Portsmouth Police officer rescues baby opossums

Pet pig on the loose rescued in Portsmouth