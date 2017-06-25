Newport News K-9 obstacle course receives makeover

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – K-9s who serve with police received some new resources to support their work.

Spike’s K-9 Fund hosted a special event Saturday to repair the Newport News Police K-9 obstacle course.

Spike’s K-9 Fund is dedicated to supporting dogs who serve in law enforcement.

Volunteers helped police make repairs to the facilities used to train the dogs.

The event featured a demonstration by members of the police K-9 unit.

