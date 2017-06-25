Multi-Vehicle crash closes Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, that closed down the Godwin Bridge.

This happened Sunday afternoon in the 2200 block of Bridge Road just after 3 P.M.

Officials say four vehicles were involved in the incident.

Right now, there’s no word on injuries, and status of the drivers.

Traffic is currently being diverted in the area, as public works crews set up the detours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

