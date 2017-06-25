Hampton Firefighters prevent boat from catching fire

Hampton, Va. — Hampton Fire Crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a boat located in the area of North King Street and Rudd Lane.

This happened just before 8:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the inside of the boat but no flames.

Officials say the boat’s generator was burning oil, and shut itself down shortly after the arrival of fire crews.

An investigator found there was no fire extension to the boat as well.

The United States Coast Guard took over the scene just before 1 P.M.