Virginia Beach police investigating vehicle that fled traffic stop and crashed into house

Virginia Beach, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a vehicle that fled from a routine traffic stop Saturday evening.

This happened in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road just after 7 P.M.

Officials say an officer attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop.

The vehicle obeyed the officer at first, but ended up speeding off.

That’s when the officer chose not start a pursuit, but drive in the same direction where the suspect fled.

Later, officials found that the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a house in the 4900 block of Rachel Street.

The driver fled the scene and was taken into custody after an extensive search.

Police also tell us there was a passenger in the vehicle who was detained at the scene.

Minor damages were reported and no one was injured, the homeowner will not be displaced from his house.

Charges are pending, while police investigate the incident.