Three juveniles arrested in Suffolk armed robbery

Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk Police have arrested three juveniles following an armed robbery Thursday evening.

Police say an adult female was robbed at gunpoint in the 200 block of Kensington Boulevard just before 11:30 that night.

After officials conducted an investigation two of the suspects were arrested Friday, the third was taken into custody Saturday.

According to police, detention orders have been issued for the juveniles who are all Suffolk residents.

The suspects are all males, one aged at 14-years-old while the other two are 15-year-olds.

Each has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.