× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot and humid, highs in the mid and upper 80s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking seasonable temperatures.

A cold front will move through the area overnight with mainly rain. Drier air will move in behind the cold front. A slight chance for a lingering shower early Sunday, then drier and more seasonable conditions for the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures ranging throughout the 80s. Dewpoints will fall to the 60s, making it feel more comfortable.

Another cold front will move through on Monday, but we’re not expecting much rain from this with all the dry air in place. May just see more clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool even more behind this front. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another front will push through on Tuesday with a better chance to see some showers and storms. High pressure will continue to build in, keeping Wednesday and Thursday dry.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers (30%). Mild with lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A morning lingering shower, then clearing skies. Not as hot and humid. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.