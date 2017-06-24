Raminator, the world’s fastest monster truck, makes stop in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Raminator, the fastest monster truck in the world, is making an appearance in Chesapeake this weekend.

Hitting a record speed of 99.10 mph, the Raminator holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed for a monster truck.

The truck will be at Greenbrier Dodge of Chesapeake, located at 1717 S. Military Highway on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, there will be a car crush at 1 p.m. On Sunday, people will be able to climb aboard the back of the eight-passenger truck for a ride with the Hall Brothers Racing team from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.