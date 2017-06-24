Police respond to serious crash at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man is seriously injured following a crash at the intersection of the 3500 block of Pacific Avenue.

It happened On Saturday just before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be life threatening injuries.

According to police, a motorcyclist was riding northbound on Pacific Avenue when a four-door sedan was traveling west on 35th Street turning left.

The car and motorcycle collided in the intersection.

All parties remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the incident.