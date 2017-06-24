Man charged with distributing heroin in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police SWAT team discovered a heroin operation at a residence in the 1800 block of White Marsh Road.

The SWAT team executed a search warrant at the property Thursday morning in regards to the distribution of illegal drugs.

When the searched the property, they found evidence consistent with the distribution of heroin, including heroin that was ready for dealing and heroin that had not yet been packaged.

Qasim S. Azeezuddin, 53, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin and is being held with no bond.

More charges are possible and pending in regards to the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.