CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A toll increase for the Dominion Blvd. Veterans Bridge will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Tolls for all vehicles will increase by 5 percent, which is about $.05 for most passenger cars, making it $1.05 with E-ZPass and $3.05 without.

The increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council in July 2012.

Click here for more information on the toll schedule.