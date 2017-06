CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies need your help identifying a suspect in connection to multiple car break-ins.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, the break-ins and thefts from vehicles happened on June 4 and June 8.

Authorities believe the suspect is using stolen credit cards taken from the vehicles.

If you have any information, please contact the Currituck Crime Line at 252-232-6070.