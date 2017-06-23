× Woman heartbroken after thief steals beloved snake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake woman is “heartbroken” after someone slithered into her home and stole her beloved snake.

Diana Wheeler said someone cut through the screen door of her home and took her 5-foot boa constrictor early Wednesday morning.

This happened along Hazel Avenue in the Indian River area of the city.

Wheeler described the snake as her baby, saying her heart is broken.

She told News 3 she has several medical conditions and the snake was her companion.

Police say they are investigating.