Six Hampton pools open to public for free through Sunday

HAMPTON, Va. – Six neighborhood pools will be open for free to the public for Community Pool Days.

The free pool days are from June 20 – June 25.

The City’s Neighborhood Commission gives grants to many of the city’s neighborhood pools to help strengthen neighborhoods and build community.

In exchange the pools open to the public for free for these special few days.

Hampton residents can swim for free at any of six participating pools:

Briar-Queen Pool, 1680 Duke Street

Elizabeth Lake Estates Pool, 1 Club Run

Mallory Pool, 131 Big Bethel Road

Northampton Pool Recreation Association, 1438b Todds Lane

Riverdale Pool Recreation Association, 810 Charlton Drive

Willow Oaks Pool Recreation Association, 236 ½ Beauregard Heights

For more information, contact individual neighborhood pool for hours of operation.