Newport News Police search for bank robbery suspect who fled in a white sedan

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday.

Around 2 p.m. police communications got a call about a bank robbery at the Towne Bank on Old Oyster Point Road.

Employees said an unknown black male described to be in his 50’s with facial hair, wearing a blue shirt with red stripes and faded blue jeans robbed Towne Bank.

The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller passing a note that demanded money.

Police said the suspect also placed a handgun on the counter during the robbery and took money in a bag then fled the bank.

After fleeing police said a dye pack activated.

The suspect fled to the Intown Suites next to the bank and got into a white sedan being driven by another unknown black male and they fled the area south on Old Oyster Point Road.

Police said some money was recovered at the scene, but it is unknown how much the suspect fled with.

There were no reported injuries and police are still investigating.