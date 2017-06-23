Local basketball team to take part in historic hoops tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - As much of the basketball world is focused on the future of the NBA, as the draft takes place in Brooklyn this week - the future of Hampton Roads hoops is set to show-off on a national stage.

Area seventh and eighth graders will travel with 757 Elite next week to take part in the first ever USA Basketball Youth Tournament. Elite is the lone team from Hampton Roads taking part in the tournament, the first national youth tournament of its kind hosted by USA Basketball.

The team departs Norfolk June 29. Tournament play runs June 30 to July 3.

"It's really good thing," admitted James Prescott, a guard for 757 Elite. "It helps us get more exposure and be seen by colleges."

"To play at the USA basketball level, and for it to be the first time for us and to take such talented kids, I'm just happy for them," admitted Jamaar Hawkins, an organizer for the team. "I'm just happy to bring this to fruition for them."