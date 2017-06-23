× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Morning clouds and showers, still hot and humid

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Morning showers plus heat and humidity… Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers. Rain will taper off by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible this afternoon but most of today’s rain will be this morning. Highs will reach the upper 80s today. Heat index values will reach into the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. Winds will also pick up today, with gusts to near 25 mph this afternoon.

We are tracking a cold front that will push through the region on Saturday, bringing us another chance for showers and storms. We will see some sunshine early Saturday but clouds will build in before midday. A few rounds of scattered showers and storms are possible but Saturday will not be a washout. Most of the moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Cindy will stay to our west and north. It will still be hot and humid with highs near 90 and a heat index near 100.

Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will drop into the mid 80s on Sunday. We will see some clouds Sunday morning, with sunshine for the afternoon. A few showers could linger for early Sunday but most of the day should be dry. Highs will drop into the low 80s next week.

Today: AM Showers (40%), PM Clearing, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%), Windy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Cindy continues to weaken. Cindy is centered about 25 miles SE of Little Rock, Arkansas and moving NNE at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 20 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast and the depression is expected to become a remnant low today.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 23rd

1974 Severe Weather: Strong Winds Hail, Southeast VA

