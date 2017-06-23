× First Warning Traffic – Road closures on Kempsville Rd, Independence and Midtown Tunnel start tonight

NORFOLK : WEEKEND CLOSURES OF SOUTHBOUND KEMPSVILLE ROAD

Kempsville Road will close to southbound traffic under I-264 from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday the weekends of June 23-June 26 and July 7-July 10.

A detour will direct traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, back to Kempsville Road (map below).

The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Additionally, the left lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be closed, reducing traffic to one lane for northbound traffic in that area.

Access to entrances to the churches in the immediate vicinity of the lane closures (First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian) will remain open.

The lane closures will allow VDOT’s construction contractor for the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project to drill shafts in the median of Kempsville Road for pier foundations to support a new bridge over Kempsville Road. This new bridge will be the new collector-distributor road on I-264 east.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Traffic Signal Work on Sandbridge Road This Weekend

Signal work at the intersection of Sandbridge Road and Heritage Park Drive/Entrada Drive this weekend.

Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., crews will be pulling wire and installing new signal brackets and other items. Crews will not work during the day on Saturday, but will restart that evening at 11:55, installing the new signals. Work is expected to be completed by 9 a.m. Sunday morning with the traffic signal functioning.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Independence Blvd closures Friday

HRSD is scheduled to replace air vents within portions of its sanitary sewer force main along Independence Boulevard between North Hessian Road and Broad Street starting 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 23 through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane for motorists traveling south on Independence Boulevard between North Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes southbound along Independence Boulevard between Jericho Road and Broad Street.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Laskin Rd work continues

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday. Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

CHESAPEAKE: Great Bridge Bridge extended openings continue

Great Bridge Bridge daily repairs will continue at 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM daily. Stoppages could last up to an hour. Take 168 Bypass as your alternate route and avoid Battlefield Blvd during these times.

CHESAPEAKE: Bainbridge Blvd closure continues:

Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy) closed through Monday, June 26th for repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge.

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION

*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. This will be the final planned full tunnel closure for rehabilitation work.*****

U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure June 26-28 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Single lane closure June 25 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.

I-264 West: Single lane closure June 26 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel to Elm Avenue Overpass.

I-264 West: Single lane closure June 27-28 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following between Frederick Boulevard and Elm Avenue Overpass.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 18-24

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Terminal Avenue on-ramp to I-664 north in Newport News closed as follows: June 23 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 23-24 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 23 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: June 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows: All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. June 23 and ending no later than 5 a.m. June 26. A detour will be in place. Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. June 23 and ending no later than 5 a.m. June 26.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures as follows. No more than one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place: Westbound off-ramp at Exit 234-A (VA-199/Lightfoot) will be closed: June 23 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Westbound off-ramp at Exit 234-B (VA-646) will be closed: June 23 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Alternating dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Eastbound dual-lane closures June 19-23 from 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound single-lane closures June 19-24 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east: June 23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. June 23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The on-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south will be closed. A detour will be in place: June 23 from8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

