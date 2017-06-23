× First Warning Forecast: Mild and humid overnight

It’s a hot one out there! A few places are feeling like the triple digits! We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head through this evening and tonight. We do have a slight chance to see a pop-up shower or storm this evening. The biggest threat will be heavy rain. Winds have picked up today out of the southwest, helping to pump in moisture and heat. We’ll see gusts up to 25 mph.

We are tracking a cold front that will push through the region on Saturday, bringing us another chance for showers and storms. We will see some sunshine early Saturday but clouds will build in before midday. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly for midday and the early afternoon. Saturday will not be a washout. Most of the moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Cindy will stay to our west and north. It will still be hot and humid with highs near 90 and a heat index near 100.

If you’re looking for some relief from the heat, you’ll get some on Sunday. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 80s. The air will be less humid behind the cold front. We will see some clouds Sunday morning, with sunshine for the afternoon. A few showers could linger for early Sunday but most of the day should be dry.

Next week is looking mostly dry and comfortable. We do have a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday, with fewer chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%), Windy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Cindy continues to produce heavy rain across the Mississippi Valley. Cindy is centered about 65 miles NNE of Memphis, Tennessee and moving ENE at 24 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph. Cindy is expected to become post-tropical this afternoon and merge with a fast-moving cold front early Saturday.

