73-year-old man carjacked in Hampton Waffle House parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for two suspects involved in the carjacking that occurred Thursday involving a 73-year-old man.

Police say they were called to the parking lot of the Waffle House in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 1:40 p.m. in reference to a robbery/carjacking that just occurred.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, told police he had picked up two unknown individuals and driven them to the Waffle House.

When the victim got out of the car, one of the suspects got into the driver’s seat and attempted to leave the parking lot.

The victim was hit by one of the vehicle’s open doors as the vehicle sped away. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a 1995 two-door, maroon Mercury Cougar with VA license plates JCD-2292.

One of the suspects is described as a black male in his late 20s with a medium, muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

The other suspect is described as a white female in her late 20s with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a halter top and a short skirt.

Anyone with any information that would help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.