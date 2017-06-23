4 steps to create a backyard oasis

Now that summer is here, you're probably planning to spend a lot of time outside in your backyard.
To make the most of your space, Home Depot stopped by the News 3 This Morning studio to show four steps to create a backyard oasis.
- Set the stage: Create the base for your backyard living area with an outdoor rug and umbrella.
- Choose the right set: When choosing patio furniture, think about the size of your space and how you plan to use it.
- Layer in the details: Add splashes of color with pillows and flowers.
- Lighten up: Add lanterns and string lights to finish off your space.