UberEATS now offering meal delivery services in parts of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Another food delivery service is now available in parts of Hampton Roads!

UberEATS is an on-demand meal delivery service offered through Uber. Uber is partnering with local restaurants to provide delivery services to local residents.

The UberEATS program was launched in Washington, D.C. in March 2016 and in Richmond in March 2017 and has been successful in both areas.

To start, the program offers delivery service in Norfolk, northern Virginia Beach and the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake. The company says they hope to expand further into Chesapeake and into Newport News very soon.

Some of the restaurant options available now include Taste Unlimited, Fruitive, CP Shuckers, Zero’s Subs, Tubby’s Tavern, and Il Giardino Ristorante.

Here’s how to order:

Download the app or head to ubereats.com Tell us where to deliver– Add your home, work, or any other address you’d like Browse local restaurants- Search for your favorite spot or try something new Check out with a tap– Pay with your card already on file and enjoy delivery for a limited time Track your order– Watch as your order is prepared, picked up, and delivered right to your door