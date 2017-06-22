Suspicious package investigation closes Concourse B at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – A suspicious package is being investigated at Norfolk International Airport and is causing some delays for travelers.

Norfolk International Airport Marketing Director Charlie Braden tells News 3 a passenger was going through a security checkpoint around 7:50 a.m. when a suspicious item was detected in his bag.

Further investigation led TSA to call on the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad to help investigate the suspicious item. Authorities are still working to determine what the item may be.

Concourse B is currently closed due to the investigation. Some sections of airport runways are also closed as a result.

Flights that are scheduled to depart from Concourse B will depart from Concourse A, but may be delayed.

This is a developing situation. More details will be posted as they become available.

