VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported to police dispatchers around 3:30 p.m. and happened in the area of Diamond Spring Ave., and Ward Ave.

There were children on board at the time of the crash.

News 3 is on scene saw students taken off the bus after the crash.

Police have not said if there are injuries at this time or what school the bus was from.

