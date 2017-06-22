× Portsmouth Sheriff candidates face off in forum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three candidates for Portsmouth Sheriff are getting in front of voters Thursday.

Incumbent Sheriff Bill Watson will face off against challengers Michael Moore and Glenn Perry in November.

Sheriff’s office responsibilities include running the Portsmouth jail and providing port security.

The roughly hour long forum held at the Scottish Rite Center begins at 7:15 and will feature questions from the audience.

It’s hosted by a Political Action Committee called People for Portsmouth.

