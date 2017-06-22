Norfolk man claims someone was trying to kill him then allegedly assaults an officer

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was arrested for assaulting an officer Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. police said 41-year-old Tramyne Hickmon approached an officer in the 100 block of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and said someone was attempting to kill him.

When police began to investigate, Hickmon’s behavior became erratic, and he attempted to return to his vehicle, according to police.

As an officer reached for Hickmon trying to give him assistance, Hickmon allegedly assaulted the officer, punching him several times in the face.

Police said Hickmon was taken into custody after the officer utilized O.C. spray.

Due to the application of the O.C. spray, Hickmon was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for decontamination, as a standard police procedure.

After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Norfolk City Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Hickmon has been charged with one count of felony assault of a police officer.

Based upon evidence recovered at the scene police said they are still investigating.